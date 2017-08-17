Mnangagwa still in hospital in South Africa

Vice-President Emmerson Mnangagwa who fell sick while President Robert Mugabe was addressing the Zimbabwe African National Union-Patriotic Front youth rally in Gwanda last Saturday is still in hospital in South Africa but information Minister Chris Mushohwe said he is recovering well.

Mushohwe, who said he saw Mnangagwa on Tuesday and yesterday, said doctors suspect that Mnangagwa could have eaten stale food leading to severe vomiting an diarrhea.

There has been wide speculation that Mnangagwa was poisoned but Mushohwe said this was not the case.

“I am sure the nation knows he has gone to South Africa to see his doctors so that they make sure that he is fine. In fact, the doctors have asked him to stay a little bit longer so that they observe his condition but he is very well. Government is very happy with his recovery,” The Herald reported.

“He is well. I just wanted to allay fears that some people are getting out of the mischievous social maniacs who throw unfounded stories on the social media. There is absolutely nothing like that. He is fine.

“Some stories went to the extent that perhaps he was poisoned, some went to the extent that he ate ice cream from Gushungo Dairies.

“That is absolute nonsense. In fact, for the record the Vice President did not eat ice cream. Yes, there was ice-cream. I ate it, many people ate the ice cream but he did not eat the ice cream himself. I do not know where this is coming from.

“What the doctors think happened is that perhaps he ate some stale food which then means it is really not poison in the sense that the people are trying to allege.

“In fact when we spoke to him after hearing these social media rumours the Minister of Health asked him if he ate the ice cream and he denied ever eating ice cream. We do not know where this is coming from,” Mushohwe said.

