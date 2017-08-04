Enormous benefits of drinking water

Ann Ruthenburg Health

WATER therapy is the new fashion and health craze to hit Zimbabwe this year.

What is water therapy? Water therapy is a treatment or healthy lifestyle that involves using water (internally or externally) to heal, cleanse, detox and rejuvenate the body.

Why water? Well, water is involved in every function of our bodies. Our body contains 70 percent of water. Our muscles contain 75 percent water; our brain cells contain 85 percent water, our blood contains approximately 82 percent water, even our bones contain 25 percent water. Not only are our bodies comprised of 70 percent water, but so are the earth and almost every other living thing on earth. They all are 70 percent water and more.

So it makes sense that most illnesses and bodily issues and disfunctions can be solved by constantly drinking water. The key though is the water needs to be clean and pure. The water should be drunk at a specific time initially (early morning).

Drinking water in the morning upon waking up can have amazing therapeutic effects for a multitude of health conditions — ranging from pain to asthma to cancer?

Experts say six glasses of water (one litre) will have an astonishing effect on your health. Without spending money on medicine or paying for diagnosis and doctor’s fees, just by drinking safe water, a host of diseases will be prevented.

The health benefits of drinking water are enormous. Its therapeutic effect is amazing. Drinking water early in the morning improves your health and makes you energetic.

You can live five to seven weeks without food, but the average adult cannot live more than five days without water. Despite the many benefits of drinking water, many people prefer to start their day with coffee or tea — stop it!

Helps heal /prevent illnesses — Studies have shown that drinking water first thing in the morning on an empty stomach purifies the body’s internal system. An especially important result of this treatment is that it cleanses the colon, which makes the body much more able to absorb nutrients from food.

Research has also proved that water therapy can cure these conditions very rapidly on its own — with no other medical treatments.

Drinking water increases the production of new blood and muscle cells, helps with weight loss. Drinking at least 16 ounces of chilled water can boost your metabolism by 24 percent in the morning.

Water also increases the efficiency of immune system. Furthermore, water is one of the good medications for ulcer and digestive problems. It is the main lubricant in the joint spaces and helps prevent arthritis and back pain. It helps to prevent from cancer and kidney disorders. Drinking Water revs up your metabolism.

Water therapy is the new diet. Water helps you lose weight — Scientifically, drinking water has been proven to contribute to your body’s ability to burn calories. Your body needs an adequate amount of water to properly function, especially during exercise, and dehydration prohibits the fat-burning process.

Drinking water regularly flushes toxins from your body’s system, including those produced during exercise. It aids in keeping joints lubricated—very important for both daily functions and in preventing your body from injury during exercise.

Drinking water is also vital to weight loss. If you are working out regularly, drinking an adequate amount of water is extremely important.

Japanese Researchers — It is popular in Japan today to drink water immediately after waking up every morning. Furthermore, scientific tests have proven its value. For old and serious diseases as well as modern illnesses, the water treatment had been found successful by a Japanese medical society as a 90-100 percent cure for the following diseases:

Headache, body ache, heart system, arthritis, fast heartbeat, epilepsy, excess fatness, bronchitis asthma, TB, meningitis, kidney and urine diseases, vomiting, gastritis, diarrhoea, piles, some diabetes, constipation, somel eye diseases, womb, and menstrual disorders, ear nose and throat diseases.

How to maximise the benefits of water therapy

Drinking water in the morning is simple to put into practice, and virtually free! However, there are some important rules to remember. The basic protocol recommend by experts is as follows:

Immediately upon waking in the morning, brush and clean the mouth, then drink 1,50 litres of water, which is equivalent to five to six glasses of water, depending on your body weight.

Do not eat or drink anything else for one hour prior to and after drinking the water.

Do not consume any alcoholic beverages the night before.

At first, it may be difficult to drink 1,50 litres of water at one time and you may feel sick. However, your body will gradually get accustomed to the protocol. Start with two glasses, then pause for two minutes, then drink the next two glasses, then another.

To lose weight — You have to think of your body while sleeping as being in a state of fasting where it is also repairing itself. An empty stomach allows for more energy to be allocated to the healing and reparation process that your body is going through while sleeping. You don’t ever want to compromise these effects by eating heavy meals before bed nor by eating heavy.

It goes without saying that the better the quality of water you consume, the better the results you will experience from water therapy. After 15 minutes of breakfast, lunch and dinner do not eat or drink anything for two hours.

Those who are old or sick and are unable to drink four glasses of water at the beginning may commence by taking little water and gradually increase it to 4 glasses per day.

It is especially an easy way to detoxify your system without having to make major changes to your lifestyle.

The above method of treatment will cure diseases of the sick and others can enjoy a healthy life.

High Blood Pressure — 30 days, Gastric — 10 days, Diabetes — 30 days

Constipation — 10 days, TB — 90 days

If you do not like water, you are not in a good place because 70 percent of what your body needs in water.

That is it from me this week. Enjoy your week!

