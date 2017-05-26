Excessive alcohol, HIV risk

Catherine Murombedzi

ALCOHOL is a depressant that temporarily slows down a person’s central nervous system to control functions. The central nervous system is the brain and the spinal cord. Alcohol intake in small proportion makes one feel relaxed and less nervous. The issue comes when it is taken in excess and one is no longer in control. We have heard court cases where some claimed to have committed the offences under the influence of alcohol. Now when we look at what alcohol does to our bodies, surely there is no defence to damaging our internal organs. The liver is at risk, while kidneys are damaged and in most cases with fatal consequences.

Excessive alcohol leads to intoxication. We find pubs noisy after 8pm as compared to the early hours around 5pm. Why is it so, it goes to show that the drinkers will no longer in control and will be more friendly. Dr Michael Phiri said all objects change in view and what was not appealing before one got drunk suddenly changes in appearance becoming appealing to the same eye.“After a couple of drinks one gets intoxicated and what was not appealing suddenly gets a new look.

If it was a man turning down advances from potential hookers, the perspective changes look and becomes appealing,” said Dr Phiri. Dr Phiri said people become loud and friendly after a couple of beers. “Sometimes people become friendly and happy with a carefree attitude. Some may become aggressive and angry. Some may have the courage they usually lack. Sensible judgement is lost. Alcohol makes one do what they normally would not do,” he added. I have heard many times when one says wait I will do that when drunk.

The person then goes to fight or ask and harass a person. In their normal state they would not do so. People who drink in excess are not in control of their behaviour. Responsible alcohol intake means knowing the limit and when to stop drinking more.“Some people have ended up in bed with a total stranger after getting intoxicated. Some people who are friends not meant to go to bed have blamed it on beer. The perceptions on sex change and a drunkard ends up having unprotected sex,” said Dr Phiri. We have to take a look at female and male perceptions on casual sex. There are a few people who engage in casual sex. They usually do it after a couple of drinks.

Speaking to youths from Mt Hampden recently, they said lack of formal employment leads them to alcohol abuse.

“We are out of college and have nothing to do to kill time. We end up sitting by the roadsides and bridges. On weekends we pool up resources and have a mini-party. Any drink goes even musombodiya is taken. What happens after the drinking spree is anyone’s guess. “Some people have been infected with the HIV virus after getting intoxicated and indulging in casual unprotected sex,” said Dr Phiri.

“There are no known statistics to prove this, but it is a living reality. This usually affects young people, but adults in their 40s are also caught up. This shows that beer in excess leads to risky behaviour,” said Dr Phiri. Youths now engage in what they call sex parties.

At these gatherings, partners are changed with ease. Before intoxication they use protection which is later discarded as beer takes its toll on imbibers.

Let not that casual party lead you to a life of dependence on medication after getting infected.

Among all things you seek to get, get understanding.

Feedback: cathymwauyakufa@gmail.com

Like this: Like Loading...