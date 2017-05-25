Dravet syndrome: Cannabis-derived CBD reduces seizures in deadly childhood epilepsy
A derivative from cannabis appears to reduce the frequency of convulsive seizures among patients with Dravet syndrome, a complex childhood epilepsy disorder.
Dravet syndrome is rare but associated with drug-resistant seizures and it has a high death toll. There has long been anecdotal evidence that the cannabis compound known as cannabidiol (CBD), could help those who suffer from the devastating condition.
In 2014, the case of Charlotte Figi, a six-year-old from Colorado, was widely publicised after her condition improved dramatically after being given an oil rich in CBD,
However, the four small trials of CBD published to date had yielded only mixed results. In order to obtain more robust data, scientists have conducted a randomised, double-blind, placebo-controlled trial of cannabidiol. This means that neither the researchers nor the patients knew who was getting CBD and who was getting a placebo.
The complete findings are now published in the New England Journal of Medicine. They indicate that CBD could be quite effective in some cases, significantly reducing convulsive seizure frequency.
Looking at CBD’s effects
The next step will be to examine whether safety and tolerability can be improved and whether efficacy of CBD can be maintained at lower doses.
Ley Sander, Professor of Neurology at UCL and consultant neurologist at University college London Hospitals, who was not involved with the study, also hailed the results as promising. However, he warned that more now needs to be done to improve our understanding of Dravet syndrome, if we want to find the best treatments possible.
Sander told IBTimes UK: “At the moment it’s a desperate situation, so all our efforts should be directed at trying to find new drugs. We have first started to test CBD after hearing anecdotal reports and I personally think that this is a very flawed way of testing drugs.
“Our knowledge does not yet allow us to do differently, but we hope to learn more about how the seizures start in coming years to come up with more improved treatments.” – IBTimes