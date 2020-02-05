JUST IN: Zanu-Pf suspends youth leaders for indiscipline

Joseph MadzimureSenior Reporter

Zanu-PF has with immediate effect suspended the Secretary for Youth Affairs Cde Pupurai Togarepi, his deputy Cde Lewis Matutu and the Secretary for Commissariat Cde Godfrey Tsenengamu from their party positions for indiscipline.

Meanwhile, Cde Togarepi will remain a Central Committee member, while Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu will remain card carrying members.

Zanu-PF acting Secretary for Information and Publicity Cde Patrick Chinamasa said Cdes Matutu and Tsenengamu will be suspended for 12 months but will remain card carrying members.