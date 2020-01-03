Uefa president falls in love with Zimbabwe

Sikhumbuzo Moyo, Senior Reporter

UNION of European Football Associations (UEFA) president Aleksander Ceferin yesterday described as unfortunate continued and unsubstantiated reports by international news organisations that Zimbabwe was unsafe for tourists.

Ceferin and his family have been in the country for more than a week, visiting the majestic Victoria Falls, Hwange National Park, Binga and the Matopos National Park.

In an exclusive interview with Chronicle at Camp Amalinda at the Matobo National Park, Ceferin said he would not hesitate to advise anyone to visit the country as the perception that the country was not safe for tourists was untrue.

“We read and connected with a travel agent and they advised us of a few places and obviously we were lucky by choosing Amalinda, it’s just fantastic. The only sad thing is that the two days that we will be here is clearly not enough, one would need almost 10 days just to enjoy this environment.

“I have read a lot about Zimbabwe and had always been itching to visit. I have friends who also wanted to visit here but many people would always ask me why I wanted to come to Zimbabwe, ‘there is nothing special, it might not be safe, no good hotels’ and things like that but what we have seen is exactly the opposite.

“It’s a great place, clean place with very friendly people and I would advise anybody to visit Zimbabwe and I will definitely be returning sooner than later,” said the Slovenian.

He described Camp Amalinda as an amazing place with serene environment and great food that any tourist would yearn for.

“It’s an amazing place, friendly people, clean, fantastic nature and good food. It has everything that a tourist wants and trust me, I have seen many places around the world but Zimbabwe and Amalinda is one of the most beautiful places to visit,” he said.

He has been to Namibia, Botswana, Tunisia and Tanzania, among other African countries.

Ceferin became the Uefa boss in September 2016.

He was voted sports personality of the year in the same year by Slovenian sports newspaper Ekipa SN, in a poll of newspaper journalists and readers.

In January last year, SportsPro Media included Ceferin in the list of the most influential people in the sports industry.

The Uefa president was also selected as one of the people of 2018 by the influential World Soccer magazine.