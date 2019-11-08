Cabinet reshuffled

Africa Moyo, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has replaced the sacked former Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Minister Priscah Mupfumira, reshuffled four ministers and injected some youthful faces into Government while a former deputy minister was elevated.

The President also divided into two the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing, to create a new ministry named National Housing and Social Amenities.

Murehwa North Constituency MP Daniel Garwe has been appointed minister of the new portfolio, with Cde July Moyo maintaining the Local Government and Public Works ministry.

In a statement last night, Chief Secretary to the President and Cabinet Dr Misheck Sibanda said President Mnangagwa made the ministerial appointments and re-assignments in terms of Subsection 1 of Section 104 of the Constitution.

The appointments and re-assignments are with immediate effect.

Former Industry and Commerce Minister Nqobizitha Mangaliso Ndlovu has been appointed Minister of Environment, Climate Change, Tourism and Hospitality Minister. He has been the Acting Minister since August 8 when President Mnangagwa fired Mupfumira, who was then in remand prison following her arrest on a slew of corruption charges involving US$95 million.

Dr Sekesai Irene Nzenza is Minister of Industry and Commerce, moving from the Ministry of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Professor Paul Mavima has moved from Primary and Secondary Education to be the new Minister of Public Service, Labour and Social Welfare.

Ambassador Cain Mathema moved from Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage to Primary and Secondary Education.

Minister Kazembe Kazembe moved from Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services to Home Affairs and Cultural Heritage.

In the one promotion, former ICT Deputy Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere became the Minister of Information Communication Technology, Postal and Courier Services.

The President also appointed seven deputy ministers.

Cde Marian Chombo becomes the Deputy Minister of Local Government and Public Works.

Cde Dingimuzi Phuti has been appointed Deputy Minister of ICT, Postal and Courier Services.

Cde David Musabayana, a former Minister of State for Mashonaland East Province, is the new Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs and International Trade.

The Deputy Minister of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation is Cde Tinoda Machakaire, who replaces Cde Yeukai Simbanegavi, who has been named Deputy Minister of National Housing and Social Amenities.

Cde Clemence Chiduwa has been appointed Deputy Minister of Finance and Economic Development.

Cde Raymore Machingura is the Deputy Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation and Science and Technology Development.

Cde Jennifer Mhlanga is Deputy Minister of Women’s Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprise Development.

Ministers under 40 already in Government included Minister Ndlovu (38), Youth Minister Kirsty Coventry (36) and Dr Muswere (38). The new faces include Cde Phuti (39), and Cde Machakaire (36).

The coming in of youthful faces follows hints by President Mnangagwa last week during an interface with Zanu-PF youths that he was going to appoint more younger people into Government. “We need more and more of you. I have not been disappointed by the youths in Government and I will be adding more very soon,” he said.