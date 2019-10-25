LIVE: ZIMBABWEANS MARCH AGAINST SANCTIONS

11:09 – President Mnangagwa has arrived at the National Sports Stadium where he is expected to give key note address for the Anti sanction Day

10:25 – In Gwanda Mat South people are marching from the CBD to Phelandaba Stadium

10:15 – Some special dignitaries among them Zanu PF Politburo members have arrived at the venue in Bulawayo with Minister Ncube yet to arrive. Bulawayo Residents are marching from the three designated points in Bulawayo with the first having arrived at White City Stadium.

10:01 – In Bulawayo, Minister Judith Ncube is leading the march to White City Stadium, the venue of the anti sanctions event

09:48 – In Beitbridge, Zanu PF secretary for administration Dr Obert Mpofu and Minister of State for Matabeleland South Abednico Ncube and local MPs for Beitbridge have crossed to SA to collect the ANC delegation led by secretary general Ace Magashule. Meanwhile, people are about to start marching from the DA’s office via border post and end at Dulivhadzimu stadium for speeches.

The people of Beitbridge stand in solidarity with the rest of the nation

09:20 – The march has begun and will end at the National Sports Stadium

09:08 – Addressing the marchers Professor Amon Murwira, Minister of Higher and Tertiary Education, Science and Technology said, “Let’s march and declare to the world and show that sanctions are real, causing untold suffering to every Zimbabwean. We shall march and tell the world, enough is enough, sanctions must go. We have not come to insult anyone, we have come to demand just treatment. The people of Zimbabwe know that we can not eliminate the injust of sanctions by insulting.” Prof Murwira was speaking on behalf of the Minister of foreign affairs

09:02 – First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has arrived at the Robert Mugabe Square for the march against sanctions. She will join other patriotic citizens and march to the National Sports stadium.

08:50 – Thousands of people have gathered at Robert Mugabe Square as they prepare to march against the illegal sanctions imposed on Zimbabwe.