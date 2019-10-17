JUST IN: Trigger-happy prophet sentenced to 25 years in jail for armed robbery

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A Self-proclaimed prophet and his nephew who ganged up and robbed two shops at Jalukange Business Centre in Beitbridge District after firing 25 bullets, shooting two people leading to the death of one of them have each sentenced to 25 years in jail.

The prophet, Christopher Chamisa (26) and his nephew, Garikai Siziba (19) both of Village 4 Munyamani, Chief Maranda in Mwenezi District armed themselves with an AK56 rifle and raided two shops before they went away with cash amounting to $114, US$70 and R11 608.

Chamisa and Siziba were convicted of murder with constructive intent by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese in connection with the death of Mr Dion Muleya (48) of Beitbridge.

In passing the sentence, Justice Makonese although the two accused persons were first offenders who showed remorse, their moral blameworthiness was very high warranting a lengthy prison term.

He condemned the two men’s actions saying the court had a duty to protect the sanctity of human life.

More to follow. . .

