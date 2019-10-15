Prophet in ‘armed robbery, murder’ . . . Fires 25 bullets, ‘shoots’ 2 people

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

A self-proclaimed prophet and his nephew who ganged up and allegedly robbed two shops at Jalukange Business Centre in Beitbridge District after firing 25 bullets, shooting two people leading to the death of one of them appeared in court yesterday.

The prophet, Christopher Chamisa (26) and his nephew, Garikai Siziba (19) both of Village 4 Munyamani, Chief Maranda in Mwenezi District allegedly armed themselves with an AK56 rifle and raided two shops before they went away with cash amounting to $114, US$70 and R11 608.

Chamisa and Siziba appeared before Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Martin Makonese facing a murder charge in connection with the death of Mr Dion Muleya (48) of Beitbridge.

Prosecuting, Ms Nokuthaba Ngwenya said on May 27 at around 5PM, the pair went to Jalukange general dealer and found the complainant who is the storekeeper at the store, Ms Sibusisiwe Moyo, attending to a customer, Mr Thulani Ndlovu.

They were armed with the rifle and Chamisa stood at the door demanding cash.

Mr Ndlovu asked Chamisa if he was joking but he fired two shots and missed him.

Mr Ndlovu jumped over and joined Ms Moyo behind the counter.

The court heard that Siziba went to the counter where Mr Ndlovu was hiding and demanded cash.

“Fearing for her life, Ms Moyo surrendered R7 518 and $114, which was in a plastic bag. The accused persons left the shop and while outside they indiscriminately fired shots from the veranda during which some patrons were injured,” said Ms Ngwenya.

From there, they stormed Jalukange Special Bar at the same building and confronted, Ms Perseculiar Singo who was with Mr Muleya.

They allegedly shot Mr Muleya in the abdomen while demanding cash from Ms Singo.

Ms Singo tried to escape through the back door but Chamisa fired one shot that hit her in the back but she managed to flee. They ransacked the bar and took a cashbox containing R4 090 and US$70 and fled from the scene.

Ms Singo was admitted to Beitbridge District Hospital while Mr Muleya, who was in a critical condition, was referred to the United Bulawayo Hospitals where he succumbed to the injuries.

According to the post mortem report, the deceased died due to gunshot wound in abdomen, assault and peritonitis.

A report was made to the police leading to the arrest of the two accused persons and the firearm was recovered in a disused well about 500 metres from the scene of the crime.

They indicated that they had picked up the firearm in a cave at a mountain in Maranda in Mwenezi.

Mr Task Vhiki and Ms Mary Nyika from Liberty Mcijo and Associates are representing Chamisa while Ms Nonhlanhla Moyo of SKM Sibanda and Partners is Siziba’s lawyer.

In their defence, both accused persons tendered a limited plea to a lesser charge of culpable homicide, arguing that it was not their intention to kill Mr Muleya.

The trial continues today.

