JUST IN: Electricity load shedding to ease – Government

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

GOVERNMENT has said load shedding is due to ease after striking a deal with South African power company Eskom that has seen the country receiving 400Megawatts of electricity daily with immediate effect.

Zesa introduced a load shedding regime in May after power generation plunged in the country due to lower water levels at Kariba Power Station, generation constraints at Hwange Power Station and limited imports.

The load shedding programme saw households across the country going for up to 18hours without power.

The Eskom deal, which has been effected will see load shedding hours being significantly reduced.

More details to follow. . .

