Zesa workers stumble on human remains in Mzilikazi

Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter

REMAINS of an unidentified person were yesterday found in a bushy area in Mzilikazi suburb near St Columbus High School.

Zesa workers stumbled on the skeleton while they were replacing stolen copper cables in the bushy area behind Bulawayo City Council nursery. They alerted their superiors who reported the matter to the police.

“We were replacing stolen copper cables with new ones when we stumbled on the bones. It appears as if the person died a long time ago because there are just bones. We then alerted our superiors who made a report to the police,” said one of the workers.

When a Chronicle news crew arrived at the scene, police and Zesa officials were still there.

The news crew observed an old tent behind where the decomposed body was.

The remains were yet to be removed from the scene.

Acting Bulawayo police spokesperson Inspector Abednico Ncube said they had not gathered details about the matter.

A resident said someone used to live in that bush and they suspect his remains were the ones that had been found.

“We used to see some smoke coming from this place and suspected that someone stayed here. However it’s been long since we saw some activity but never thought that there could be a dead person around. This body shows that the person died a long time ago,” said the resident.

Recently, a decomposing body of a 40-year-old man was found under a tree in Bulawayo’s Nketa 7 suburb in a suspected case of suicide.

Sources said the body was discovered by city council street cleaners who were slashing grass in the bush and the body was taken to Tshabalala police station.—@tamary98

