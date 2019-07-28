6 killed in head-on. . . Speeding driver crashes just after roadblock

Patrick Chitumba, Midlands Bureau Chief

SIX people, including a minor, died following a head-on collision involving a Nissan Caravan and a South Africa-registered Honda Jazz near Chachacha Business Centre in Shurugwi yesterday.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi said the accident that killed five on the spot occurred at the 58km peg along the Gweru- Masvingo highway.

He said the crash occurred just about a kilometre after a roadblock at which traffic police had allegedly reprimanded the Honda Jazz driver for speeding and being reckless on the road.

Asst Comm Nyathi said three passengers, two from the Nissan Caravan and one from the Honda Jazz escaped with different degrees of injuries.

“I can confirm that six people died, five on the spot, in a fatal road traffic accident involving a Nissan Caravan and Honda Jazz vehicles. The accident happened at the 58km peg along the Gweru- Masvingo highway near Chachacha Business centre around 10AM,” he said.

“The Nissan Caravan was coming from Masvingo while the Honda Jazz with South African number plates was headed towards Masvingo when the accident happened.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said preliminary investigations indicate that the driver of the Honda Jazz encroached into the lane of the oncoming Nissan Caravan while attempting to overtake another vehicle at a curve.

“The Honda Jazz encroached into the lane of the Nissan Caravan resulting in a head-on collision. Both vehicles veered off the road and landed on their roofs. Two passengers from the Nissan Caravan died on the spot while three people including the driver in the Honda Jazz also died on the spot. A minor died on admission to Shurugwi District Hospital,” he said.

“Two of the injured are admitted to Gweru Provincial Hospital while the other one is at Shurugwi District Hospital.”

Asst Comm Nyathi said it was unfortunate that most accidents were as a result of human error on the part of the drivers.

“We hear that the driver of the Honda Jazz had allegedly been stopped at a roadblock about a kilometre from where the accident occurred and had been reprimanded for being reckless as he was over-speeding. The police will continue doing their job but we also call upon the drivers to follow stipulated road rules. Speed thrills but it kills,” he said.

