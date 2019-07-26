Man gets 18yrs for rape, robbery

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA man has been jailed for 18 years after he broke into a shop, raped the shopkeeper before leaving with $45 cash and property worth $200.

Vincent Dube of Kafusi pleaded not guilty to charges of rape and robbery but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence by Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira.

He was sentenced to 18 years in prison for both counts and three years were suspended on condition that he does not commit a similar offence within the next five years. He will serve an effective 15 years.

In his defence, Vincent said he did not commit the offence and was surprised when the police came to his homestead alleging that he had raped and robbed a person.

“The only time I was at Simbuka Business Centre where it is alleged that I committed the offence was when I was with my aunt at around 7PM. I didn’t return to that place alone and I was shocked when police came to my house saying I had raped and robbed a person.

“They searched my house but they found nothing. They took me to the police station to record my statement and I was released. I went to Botswana and upon my return was arrested. However, I didn’t commit the offence,” he said.

Prosecuting, Mr Mncedisi Dube said Vincent invaded Bambazonke Shop at Simbuka Business Centre on May 14 last year in the middle of the night.

“On 14 May 2018 at around 6PM the complainant closed the shop and locked the doors before retiring to her bedroom which is within the shop. During the night the complainant heard some movements outside the shop and when she woke up she heard someone trying to open the back door of the shop which was locked.

“The complainant screamed but no one came to her aid. Vincent forcibly opened a window to the shop and gained entry. He grabbed the complainant and dragged her outside the shop into the darkness. The complainant screamed for help but Vincent produced a knife and threatened to stab her if she continued making noise. Vincent pushed the complainant to the ground and raped her,” he said.

Mr Dube said after raping her Vincent dragged the complainant back into the shop and ordered her give him all the cash that she had.He said Vincent took $45 cash, a black amplifier, two pairs of North Star shoes and a Samsung cell phone all valued at $200 before fleeing.

Mr Dube said the matter was reported to the police who conducted investigations on the whereabouts of Vincent. He said the police went to Vincent’s house and managed to recover the stolen property excluding the cash but Vincent managed to escape.

“The complainant was summoned to the police station where she positively identified the recovered property as hers. Vincent was later arrested by members of the public who found him driving stolen donkeys,” he said. — @DubeMatutu.

