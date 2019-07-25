High emotions at Gukurahundi hearings

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

WOMEN from Tsholotsho and Maphisa failed to hide their emotions and wept openly as they narrated the gruesome experiences they went through during post independence disturbances popularly known as, Gukurahundi, in the 1980s.

The National Peace and Reconciliation Commission (NPRC) has embarked on a programme for women only to afford them the opportunity to share openly, their experiences in a comfortable environment.

The safe spaces for women programme is being led by NPRC commissioner responsible for victim support and gender diversity, Ms Netty Musanhu. She is working with civic society and other partners.

The commission was in Tsholotsho on Tuesday and Maphisa on Wednesday.

The women narrated emotionally, how their husbands and children were tortured and killed. They said they were sexually abused together with their daughters by the soldiers.

They wept as they narrated their experiences.

Counsellors from non-governmental organisations had to counsel some of the women and encourage them to continue talking.

Choruses had to be sung in between the testimonies in order to help the women gain composure as they told their stories.

They said it was sad that they were faced with the reality of raising children whose fathers were not known up to today because they were raped.

One of the women, in her mid 30s, said she didn’t know her father because her mother was raped by soldiers during the attacks and fell pregnant.

They said some of the children, who are adults now, are not educated and have no birth certificates and national identity cards because they lost their fathers during that time before they acquired the documents.

The women said while it was impossible to forget the brutality that they were subjected to, there was room for forgiveness if the Government explained why people were killed and at least compensate the affected families.

“It was a painful experience. We were tortured and made to watch our loved ones die. We were forced to sing and dance in front of the bodies.

“What makes it more painful is that we don’t even know why we were being subjected to such brutality. They were calling us wives and children of dissidents,” said one of the women.

She said most people disappeared and they were never seen again.

“My father was a teacher and we were young then. He was taken away by the soldiers and we never saw him again.

“My mother never got his package from the Government, even his salary for the month that he had worked for. I wish someone could tell me why people were killed,” said another survivor as she wept uncontrollably.

The women said homesteads were burnt while their livestock was wiped out as they were forced to cook for the soldiers.

Some were exposed not only to sexually transmitted diseases but to ailments such as high blood pressure due to the trauma they were subjected to.

They added that they never got the chance to give their loved ones decent burials.

Speaking after the meeting, Commissioner Musanhu, who was touched by the women’s experiences, commended them for being brave.

“I know it’s difficult to open up and it’s difficult for us as commissioners to do this work. I’m touched by the stories I just heard and some of them are unbelievable, but I promise I’ll take the testimonies to the NPRC, Parliament and the President for a way forward,” said Commissioner Musanhu.

She said the purpose of the safe spaces for women programme was to help women come to terms with their experiences.

“We identified five pilot provinces for this programme, Mashonaland East, Matabeleland North and South, Bulawayo and Midlands.

“I’m pleased that this programme has proved to be critical for women to open up and share their experiences. In Mashonaland East, we realised that political violence affected women the most. We came up with guidelines and recommendations in terms of what the commission has to do,” Commissioner Musanhu said.

She said the NPRC was also using the safe spaces for women platform to test the mood at local level.

“What I’ve heard from the women in Tsholotsho and Maphisa has proved to me that they really require healing. I’m happy to say the women are willing to engage the NPRC and they’re prepared to walk this journey with us,” said Commissioner Musanhu.

She commended the support from partners, including civic society, saying their involvement was critical for identifying vital services required by the women.

The women commended the NPRC for their efforts in giving them a platform to speak out.

Speaking during stakeholders’ meetings, which are held after the safe spaces for women meetings, delegates said it was important for perpetrators to reveal themselves to allow for healing and closure. —@[email protected]

