‘Vice President Chiwenga recovering well’

Zvamaida Murwira, Harare Bureau

VICE President Constantino Chiwenga is recovering well from a South African hospital where he is receiving treatment, President Mnangagwa has said.

Addressing a Zanu PF Women’s League National Assembly meeting at the party headquarters in Harare yesterday, President Mnangagwa said VP Chiwenga was now able to do physical exercises on his own, an indication that he was on the road to recovery.

He said he was in constant communication with VP Chiwenga and was gratified that he was recovering well.

“Our Vice President, Cde Chiwenga is not feeling well. He once went to India for a fairly long time, he felt better and returned.

Upon his return, he resumed his duties but the problem recurred. We then sent him to South Africa,” said President Mnangagwa.

“That is where he is right now. I often speak to him whenever he is free.

He has been a bit under the weather but of late he has improved so much that I was pleased to note that he was now doing some exercises on his own. We are quite grateful for that development.”

President Mnangagwa’s clarification is set to pour cold water on speculative stories around VP Chiwenga’s health from some sections of the media.

Speaking at the same occasion, Zanu-PF Secretary for the Women’s League, Cde Marbel Chinomona, said they were strongly behind the decision by the Youth

League to call on Government to investigate some individuals named for alleged corruption.

She said the named individuals should have nothing to fear as they would be eventually cleared if their hands were found to be clean.

“As women we support what the youth did. We know other people who were named are complaining.

That is why there should be an investigation, so there is nothing for them to worry about. We would also want to commend you President for the decision to constitute a Commission of Inquiry into the allegations,” said Cde Chinomona, who is also Senate president.

She said the Zanu-PF Women’s League was behind President Mnangagwa and want him to represent the party as its Presidential candidate in 2023.

“We have agreed as the Women’s League that we will stand by President Mnangagwa.

We have noted that there might be misguided elements but they will not distract us; we are fully behind you,” Cde Chinomona said.

She said President Mnangagwa’s great work was manifesting itself through the support from rural women, who threw their support behind him.

Earlier on, Zanu-PF provincial chairladies from all the 10 provinces also said they fully supported President Mnangagwa to stand as the party’s Presidential candidate in 2023.

Yesterday’s meeting was attended by the national leadership of the Zanu-PF Women’s League who included Cde Monica Mutsvangwa, provincial executives of the women’s league from all provinces and some Politburo members.

The meeting was aimed at reflecting on their achievements and planning future programmes.

