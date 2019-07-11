JUST IN: Kambarami suspends Bulawayo Town Clerk

Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

Bulawayo Acting Mayor Tinashe Kambarami has reportedly suspended Bulawayo City Council Town Clerk Mr Christopher Dube a day before a meeting requested by councillors to discuss the conduct of senior managers at the local authority.

Kambarami is said to have gone to Mr Dube’s office to hand the letter of suspension accompanied by another person who was recording a video while they shoved the Town Clerk out of his office.

Deputy mayor Tinashe Kambarami

This was done in the absence of the Bulawayo Mayor Solomon Mguni who is away on study leave and is not aware of his deputy’s actions.

This paper had reported a plot by MDC Alliance councillors to suspend Mr Dube on Friday in the meeting. Mr Dube, council sources say, has been caught in cross hairs by the councillors after blocking their meddlesome activities and over stepping their boundaries in the running of council affairs.

