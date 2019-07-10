JUST IN: Man jailed 10 years for armed robbery

Brenda Zinyuke, Court Reporter

ONE of the three men who ganged up and robbed a Bulawayo gold dealer of US$2 000, R25 000, $6 000 RTGS and 143g of gold at gunpoint has been sentenced to an effective 10 years in jail.

Richfield Mpofu (30) connived with Michael Ngwenya and Mthokozisi Tshabalala, who are both still at large and robbed Ms Privilege Ndlovu after raiding her home in Kumalo suburb.

Mpofu was convicted of armed robbery by Bulawayo regional magistrate Mr Mafios Moyo and sentenced to 12 years imprisonment of which two years were suspended for five years on condition that he does not within that period commit a similar offence.

More to follow…

