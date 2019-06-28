16 killed in kombi accident

Harare Bureau

SIXTEEN people died and seven others were seriously injured when a Toyota commuter omnibus and a haulage truck collided head-on at the 89km peg along the Harare-Beitbridge highway yesterday morning.

The accident happened at Wengezi Bridge in Featherstone at around 9AM.

Earlier on there were reports that 19 people had died during the accident but police said they later discovered that the other three passengers were in a critical condition.

The injured are admitted at Chivhu District Hospital.

All the occupants of the kombi, including four children, the driver and conductor, tragically lost ther lives.

National police spokesperson, Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi, confirmed the accident and said they were still carrying out investigations.

“The haulage truck driver who was travelling from Harare claims that he was driving behind another commuter omnibus. He further alleged that the omnibus driver suddenly applied brakes resulting in him swerving to the right to avoid hitting it. This resulted in a head on collision with another kombi that was going in the opposite direction,” he said.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the kombi was dragged underneath the truck for a few metres before being plunged into the bridge resulting in 16 people, 12 adults and four juveniles, dying on the spot while seven others were seriously injured.

“So far the death toll stands at 16. Initially the other three passengers were feared dead but it has been figured out that they are currently in a critical condition,” he said.

The truck driver, who was travelling alone, escaped unhurt.

The police, Fire Brigade and ambulances from Harare attended the scene.

Asst Comm Nyathi said the Fire Brigade managed to retrieve some of the bodies that had been trapped in the wreckage.

“We are currently investigating the circumstances pertaining to the unfortunate road traffic accident,” he said.

