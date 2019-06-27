Car thief crashes into 3 vehicles

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Reporter

POLICE in Bulawayo have arrested a 24-year-old man who allegedly stole a Honda Fit and crashed it into three other vehicles as its owner precariously hung onto it.

Wilbaw Gundane of Iminyela suburb allegedly stole Mr Fabius Chizhande’s car which was parked at the corner of George Silundika Street and 11th Avenue on Tuesday at about 8PM.

Mr Chizhande (25) jumped into the car and Gundane kept on driving as the owner was precariously hanging onto his vehicle.

A source said after being involved in the accident at the corner of Robert Mugabe Way and 11th Avenue, Gundane was apprehended and members of the public severely assaulted him.

Bulawayo acting police spokesperson, Inspector Abednico Ncube, confirmed Gundane’s arrest.

“We’ve arrested a 25-year-old man who allegedly stole a vehicle. The suspect jumped into a Honda Fit whose owner had left the car’s keys on the ignition while he was listening to music with his friend outside the car. The suspect drove away but was involved in a crash just a few metres from where the vehicle had been parked,” said Insp Ncube.

He said Mr Chizhande with the help of members of the public apprehended the suspect.

Insp Ncube urged motorists to avoid leaving their car keys on the ignition as this was fuelling car thefts.

“The suspect is assisting police with investigations and will appear in court soon,” said Insp Ncube.

The arrest comes a week after police arrested two suspected carjackers and recovered four vehicles in the process.

They arrested Givemore Sibanda (34) of Lochview suburb and Handsome Mgcini Ndlovu and recovered a Toyota Hilux and three Honda Fit vehicles.

Police have also warned Honda Fit drivers that their vehicles are a target for criminals as they are commonly used in the commission of crimes.—@nqotshili

