JUST IN: Grandmother strangles three-year-old grandson

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A 50-YEAR-OLD woman from Sun Yet Sen has been arrested after she allegedly strangled her three-year-old grandson with a string before attempting to commit suicide by hanging herself.

After Zilolwazi Siqedeni Ndlovu of Malundi Village killed her grandson, she allegedly stuffed the body in a travelling bag in a bid to conceal the offence.

Matabeleland South provincial police spokesperson Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele confirmed the incident which occurred on Thursday last week at around 3AM.

More to follow…

