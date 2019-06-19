JUST IN: Man hangs self at school

The Chronicle
Kudzai Chikiwa, Chronicle Reporter
A COOK at Luveve High School in Bulawayo was found hanging in his house at the school compound in a suspected case of suicide.
Xolani Mpofu (30) allegedly hanged himself from the roof trusses using a black electricity cord on Monday evening.
Bulawayo acting provincial police spokesperson Assistant Inspector Nomalanga Msebele confirmed the incident.
“I can confirm that we are investigating a case of sudden death where a worker at Luveve High School was found hanging from roof trusses in a house at the school compound,” she said.
More to follow…