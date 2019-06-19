Obedingwa Mguni dies

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Former Deputy Minister of Home Affairs Cde Obedingwa Mguni has died after a short illness.

He was 57.

The Chronicle is reliably informed that the Zanu-PF stalwart died in Harare last night at Avenues clinic where he had been taken ill.

Party sources said the deputy chief whip and parliamentarian for Mangwe and also Zanu-PF provincial treasurer (Matabeleland South) had succumbed to diabetes.

Zanu-PF provincial Chairman for Matabeleland South Cde Rabelani Choeni confirmed the death last night but said he was yet to get more details.

“I have just received the sad news but I don’t have more details. Get in touch tomorrow (today),” said Cde Choeni.

More details to follow…

