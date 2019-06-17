First Lady visits Bulawayo luminaries

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, yesterday visited former President Canaan Banana’s widow, Janet and the late national hero, Cde Dumiso Dabengwa’s widow, Zodwa, as well as veteran freedom fighters in Bulawayo.

She visited Mrs Banana to thank her for the good work she did while she was still the First Lady and proceeded to console Mrs Dabengwa who lost her husband last month.

The First Lady signs the book of condolences at the late war veteran Dumiso Dabengwa’s home in Fourwinds

The First Lady also visited war veterans; Cdes David Mongwa “Sharpshoot” Moyo, Aaron Ndlovu and Jane Ngwenya.

She was accompanied by Women Affairs, Community, Small and Medium Enterprises Development Minister Sithembiso Nyoni, Minister of State for Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Judith Ncube, Bulawayo Metropolitan MP Priscilla Misihairabwi-Mushonga and Service Chiefs.

Amai Mnangagwa donated blankets and food to Mrs Banana and the three war veterans, who were pioneer guerrilla fighters during the liberation struggle.

When she arrived at Mrs Banana’s home in Southwold suburb, the former First Lady wept and expressed gratitude to Amai Mnangagwa for visiting her.

Amai Mnangagwa said she had been yearning to visit Mrs Banana, whom she described as a humble and loving woman.

She visited former First Lady Janet Banana in Southwold and donated groceries before thanking her for the good work that she did for the country.

Mrs Banana was the country’s first First Lady after independence.

“I’m happy that I’ve visited the former First Lady today. To me she’s a mother. I used to follow her work during the time she was First Lady. I was young at the time and I admired the way she carried herself and conducted her duties as First Lady.

“She was a humble, quiet and loving woman who had so much respect for people. People admired her. I cherish the guidance she gave to the people of Zimbabwe and I pray to God to keep her healthy,” said Amai Mnangagwa.

Cde Nyoni said it was amazing to see two great women of the nation meeting and commended the First Lady for reaching out to everybody.

The First Lady proceeded to Cde Moyo in Emganwini before going to Fourwinds suburb to console Mrs Dabengwa.

She proceeded to Kensington to visit Cde Ndlovu and Coronation Home to see Cde Ngwenya.

Cde Ngwenya urged the people of Zimbabwe to work hand in hand with the Government to revive the economy.

She said the country’s leadership was chosen by the people and it was the same people who should work with the Government in re-building the nation.

Cde Ngwenya also urged women not to be afraid to speak out and demand the services that they want from the Government because when the country has challenges they are the most affected group.

After the visits, Amai Mnangagwa met elderly people from Bulawayo at the Large City Hall, where she donated blankets and groceries and assured them that the Government will make sure that they don’t go hungry.

Spouses of national heroes also attended the gathering at the Large City Hall and they included Mrs Gift Masuku, wife to the late Zipra commander Cde Lookout Masuku, Mrs Margaret Ncube, wife to the late Cde Misheck Velaphi Ncube, Mrs Thandiwe Nkala, wife to the late Cde Enos Nkala, Mrs Qhubekiso Mangena, wife to the late former Zipra commander Cde Alfred Nikita Mangena, Mrs Chipo Nyathi, wife to the late national hero Dr Isaac Nyathi and Mrs Sikhumbuzo Nkala, wife to the late war veterans’ leader, Cde Cain Nkala.

The families of former Zipra stalwarts Cde Jimmy Ntuta and Lazarus Nkala sent representatives.

—@pamelashumba1

Like this: Like Loading...