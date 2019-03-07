JUST IN: Grace Mugabe PhD case must proceed to trial – Constitutional Court

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE Constitutional Court has dismissed an application by University of Zimbabwe Vice Chancellor; Levi Nyagura citing infringement of constitutional rights to a fair trial ruling that the matter should proceed to trial.

In dismissing, Nyagura’s application Chief Justice Luke Malaba ruled the applicant had invoked a wrong remedy to challenge the decision by a magistrates’ court at the apex court.

Nyagura is accused of illegally awarding former First Lady Grace Mugabe a PhD.

More to follow…

