JUST IN: Boy (14) arrested for killing six year old sister

Whinsley Masara, Chronicle Reporter

A-14-YEAR-Old juvenile from Binga who allegedly killed his six year old sister for speaking in IsiNdebele has been arrested.

The fugitive minor was allegedly hiding out in a cave near his home.

The suspect from Mulindi village, under chief Dobola, whose name is withheld for ethical reasons, is suspected to have killed Senzeni Sibanda, Grade One pupil at Mulindi Primary School, last Tuesday.

He severely assaulted his sister and threw her into a river resulting in her drowning.