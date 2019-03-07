JUST IN: Taxi driver hangs self after running over policeman

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A GWANDA based taxi driver fatally ran over a cop in a hit and run incident and allegedly hanged himself in a bush near the scene.

Nqobile Nkomo (26) of Phakama Suburb who was driving a Fun Cargo ran over Constable Blackson Muzamba who was stationed in Gwanda on Friday last week at around 8PM near Cinderella B Mine in Gwanda and fled from the scene.

Muzamba was referred to Gwanda Provincial Hospital where he died on Sunday while admitted. Nkomo who had been reported missing was found hanging from a tree on Tuesday at around 9AM near the accident scene.

More to follow…

Like this: Like Loading...