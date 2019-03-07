BREAKING: Thulani Sibanda leaves Bulawayo Chiefs

Ricky Zililo, Senior Sports Reporter

BULAWAYO Chiefs FC head into their second Premiership season without coach Thulani Sibanda who guided them into the topflight.

The club announced in a statement that Sibanda has left the club, just days after the appointment of ex-Bantu Rovers coach Joseph Sibindi.

“Bulawayo Chiefs would like to let the football fraternity and the world at large know that one of our technical team member Thulani Sibanda, has since decided to seek a more prominent coaching role with another team. This follows the enforcement of the Caf A requirement for head coaches and assistant coaches.

“Coach Thulani Sibanda has been a very valuable member of the team and he leaves the Chiefs to go and pursue a head coaching career within his qualifications in another division,” read a statement from Chiefs.

