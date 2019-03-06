Shake up in Zanu-PF. . .ED dissolves Harare, Bulawayo provincial structures

Tendai Mugabe / Wellington Dengu, Harare Bureau

President Mnangagwa has with immediate effect dissolved the Zanu-PF Harare and Bulawayo provincial structures and a way forward would be announced in due course.

Further, an alleged petition purporting to pass a vote of no confidence in some members of the national youth league was declared null and void.

Recently, a clique within the youth league purported to pass a vote of no confidence in Cdes Pupurai Togarepi (secretary), Lewis Matutu (deputy secretary), Tendai Chirau (secretary for administration) Admire Mahachi (national secretary for external relations) and Mercy Mugomo (deputy national secretary for environment and tourism).

Announcing resolutions of the 326 ordinary session of the Politburo at Zanu-PF headquarters in Harare yesterday, the party’s secretary for information Cde Simon Khaya Moyo said investigations showed that proper procedures were not followed and national secretary for security Cde Lovemore Matuke was tasked to investigate the origins of the alleged petition.

“His Excellency the President, Cde ED Mnangagwa has with immediate effect dissolved Harare and Bulawayo provincial executive councils. This of course include the women and youth leagues. Details of what will follow will be announced in due course.

“The secretary for legal affairs Cde Munyaradzi Paul Mangwana gave a report of the disciplinary committee on the outcome of the alleged petition of the vote of no confidence by members of the national youth league executive. After extensive debate, report from the National Disciplinary Committee recommending that the petition of the vote of no confidence be declared null and void was endorsed by the Politburo. The Politburo further directed that national secretary for security Cde Matuke must proceed to investigate the origin of the said petition, the signatories thereto and report accordingly to the next Politburo meeting,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

He said a detailed report on the commissariat’s programme of action for 2019 was tabled by Cde Munyaradzi Machacha while Cde Patrick Chinamasa briefed the meeting on the ongoing political parties dialogue.

“On behalf of the Commissariat department, Cde Machacha presented a compressive report covering the implementation of its 2019 programme of action guided by the theme, ‘20-19 the year of building and strengthening the party through ideological training and restructuring’. The report covers various areas including Presidential Meet the People Rallies, feedback from the countrywide inter-district meetings addressed by Politburo members, solidarity march in support of His Excellency President ED Mnangagwa, drought relief programmes and the fuel situation amongst others. The next President’s Meet the People rally will be held on 16 March at Chachacha Business Centre in Shurugwi, Midlands province. Finally, Cde Patrick Chinamasa gave a brief on the Zimbabwe political parties dialogue currently underway,” he said.

Cde Khaya Moyo said in his capacity as the secretary for information and publicity he gave an overview on the media strategy that was well received by the Politburo.

He said details of the media strategy would be availed later.

Cde Khaya Moyo said in his welcoming remarks, President Mnangagwa, who is the Zanu-PF First Secretary, underlined the importance of the Politburo to reflect and align all party’s departmental programmes or work plans with the resolutions of the December 2018 National People’s Conference.

“His Excellency stressed the importance of linkages of party and Government programmes. The party and the Government must work hand in glove. The President emphasised that the party is premised on ensuring discipline among members hence disciplinary action should be taken against wayward members. Unity remains of course the key,” said Cde Khaya Moyo.

Like this: Like Loading...