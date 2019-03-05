BREAKING: Two dead, 7 injured in road accident

Thupeyo Muleya Beitbridge Bureau

Two people including a toddler aged 15 months were killed while seven others were seriously injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned at the 70km peg along the Beitbridge Bulawayo road on Monday evening.

Though official comment could not be obtained from police, sources close to the case said the Toyota Regius was travelling from Beitbridge town to Zezani some 135km west of the town when tragedy struck.

The incident occurred around 8pm near Jopembe mountains and the injured were taken to Beitbridge district hospital by other motorists.

The District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr Lenos Samhere said two people died due to injuries on the neck, head and pelvis.

“We received nine people who were injured during a road accident. It is unfortunate that two patients, one female adult and a baby girl aged one year and three months succumbed to the injuries.

“The women had injured the neck and pelvis while the baby incurred head injuries. Seven other patients sustains several fractures, but are in a stable condition,” he said.

The doctor could not release the deceased’s names pending notification of their relatives.

Their remains have since been conveyed to the local government mortuary.

The accident comes a few months after nine senior officials from the Ministry of Local Government, Public Works and National Housing were involved in a serious road accident when the vehicle they were travelling in developed a tyre burst at the 65km peg along the Beitbridge Bulawayo road near Mazunga Ranch.

They group was travelling from Gwanda to Beitbridge.

More to follow. . .

