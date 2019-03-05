LATEST: Chief Mtshane dismisses reports that he wants Chief Ndiweni recalled

Auxilia Katongomara, Chronicle Reporter

THE deputy president of the Chiefs Council, Chief Mtshane Khumalo, has dismissed as false reports that he has written to the Government to recall Chief Nhanhlayamangwe Ndiweni of Ntabazinduna from his chieftaincy.

He said he has no powers to recall another chief and there are legal channels to be followed for such a procedure to be effected.

In an interview on the sidelines of the First Lady’s interface meetings with chiefs’ wives at the Bulawayo Polytechnic College on Monday, the traditional leader said it was not within his mandate to do so.

More to follow. . .

