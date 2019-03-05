JUST IN: Founders High School prefects torture juniors in middle of night initiation rite

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

TWO prefects at Founders High School in Bulawayo allegedly tortured Form One juniors in the middle of the night in a suspected bizarre initiation rite.

Form One pupils are sometimes bullied by seniors to “welcome them to new schools.”

The victims, sources at the school who cannot be named for professional reasons said, sustained swollen knees after their seniors forced them to crawl on a hard surface for hours.

“They woke them up in the middle of the night and started abusing them. They said they were instilling discipline in the juniors,” said a source.

