JUST IN: Machete gang terrorises travellers along Bulawayo-Nkayi road

Leonard Ncube, Victoria Falls Reporter

AN eight-man gang of machete-wielding robbers allegedly attacked and robbed six travellers along the Bulawayo-Nkayi road.

Police spokesperson for Matabeleland North Province Chief Inspector Siphiwe Makonese said a manhunt has been launched for the eight suspects following the Saturday incident which left one person injured.

The armed robbers reportedly parked a commuter omnibus on the side of the road in Inyathi, pretending to have had a breakdown and attacked Mr Bongani Ndlovu (42) who had stopped to assist them.

Mr Ndlovu was driving a Mazda vehicle with five passengers on board.

One of his passengers, Mr Leonard Ndlovu (53), was injured during the attack and was rushed to Inyathi District Hospital where he was treated and discharged.

More to follow. . .

