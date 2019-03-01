UPDATED: President calls for clean cities…First Lady leads Bulawayo clean up campaign

Felex Share/Pamela Shumba,Harare Bureau/Chronicle Reporter

PRESIDENT Mnangagwa yesterday urged Zimbabweans to develop and maintain healthy cities, towns and resort areas attractive to investors and visitors by desisting from a culture of littering, which has negative consequences.

The First Lady, Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa, also called on local authorities and companies to work together and restore sanity in their cities through sustainable waste management.

President Mnangagwa launched the clean-up campaign on December 5 last year and declared every first Friday of the month a national clean-up day.

Speaking at the Bulawayo provincial clean-up campaign in Bulawayo yesterday, the First Lady, who is the patron of the campaign, said a clean environment could only be achieved when everyone plays their part in keeping their surroundings clean.

“Bulawayo should work towards the restoration of its status of being the City of Queens and Kings of yester year, by religiously keeping the city clean.

“A clean environment is good for industrial and tourism development. My appeal also goes to local authorities and the corporate sector to proactively address waste management challenges in their areas of jurisdiction,” said the First Lady.

She added that stakeholder participation was important in achieving sustainable waste management, saying the corporate sector could take advantage of the programme to market their corporate image through taking ownership of clean up events.

The First Lady said since the maiden launch of the clean-up programme, great strides of embracing the national clean up have been recorded.

“Let’s all play a part in this noble national call. The time for action is now. We need to restore sanity in our towns and cities and to this effect,” she said.

The First Lady took time to clean an area in the CBD with Bulawayo Provincial Minister Judith Ncube and officials from various organisations including schools.

Meanwhile, President Mnangagwa has warned industrialists and other stakeholders against discharging raw effluent and other pollutants into the country’s water bodies.

President Mnangagwa made the remarks at joint commemorations to mark the Africa Environment Day, Wangari Maathai Day, World Wildlife Day and Clean-up Day at Lake Chivero, on the outskirts of Harare.

The President said concerted efforts were needed in keeping the environment clean and preserving animal, plant and aqua-life for economic growth and improved livelihoods.

“Together we can develop and maintain healthy cities, towns and resort areas which are attractive to visitors and investors,” said President Mnangagwa. “The ball is in our court.

“Today’s theme calls for all citizens to take action and ensure a clean, safe and healthy environment. Let me reiterate the need for all of us to desist from the culture of littering, to prevent the negative consequences which result from the filthy practice.”

President Mnangagwa said people could not survive amidst waste.

“A clean environment that includes clean air, water, land and energy is equally essential for carrying out businesses, creating wealth and improved quality of life for all,” he said.

“I challenge residents, vendors and business owners to dispose their waste at designated areas. We cannot live and survive amidst waste. I also exhort the relevant stakeholders to adopt robust waste management systems and modernise their capacity to collect and dispose solid refuse.

“Contemporary waste management practices such as waste separation, reusing, recycling and reduction of waste generated at source should be encouraged.”

President Mnangagwa called on people to double their efforts in tackling the challenges of climate change and environmental degradation, which are threatening food security and nutrition.

“Today, Zimbabwe joins the rest of the continent to reflect and discuss topical environmental issues which include sustainable waste management practices, environmental protection, aqua-life preservation and how best we can accelerate the development of a green economy,” said President Mnangagwa.

“Zimbabwe, like many other countries, face challenges related to climate change and environmental degradation which now threatens food security and nutrition. In view of this undesirable ecological trend, we must now double our efforts to protect and rehabilitate the environment.

“To this end, my Government is running a national agro-forestry programme which promotes the extensive planting of trees. This is envisaged to have a positive impact on the environment and associated challenges. Equally, communities are set to benefit from the attendant economic and nutritional value of the programme.”

Yesterday’s event was attended by the two Vice Presidents, Cdes Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi and Cabinet Ministers Prisca Mupfumira (Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry), Monica Mutsvangwa (Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services), Oppah Muchinguri-Kashiri (Defence and War Veterans) and Owen Ncube (State Security).

Cautioning industrialists, President Mnangagwa said water and environmental pollution were the main hazardous activities affecting human living, as well as wildlife and aqua-life survival.

He said local authorities and environmental protection partners should not pay lip-service to environmental issues.

“Let us change our behaviour and have a complete mindset shift towards a healthy and clean environment,” President Mnangagwa said. “Fisheries and aquaculture play a significant role in socio-economic development.

“However, the sector faces a number of challenges that include weak governance and institutional capacities, over-fishing, poaching, climate change and disaster, human wildlife conflict, pollution and habitat degradation. This negatively impacts on the contribution of fisheries and aquaculture to the Blue Economy. I wish to remind all citizens that poaching and discharging of untreated effluent into water bodies are punishable offences. Let us preserve our water bodies and aqua-life to bequeath them to the next generation.”

Users of Lake Chivero and other water bodies in the country should ensure they are regularly cleaned and protected from all sources of pollution, the President said.

“Equally, let us solve challenges, check potential opportunities priorities and partnerships towards the exploitation of our water bodies in a sustainable manner,” he said. “I challenge those running businesses around water bodies to do more to keep them clean and protected.”

Turning to wildlife preservation, President Mnangagwa said Government recognised the important role played by the Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species (CITES) in ensuring that international trade does not threaten survival of identified species.

“As a nation, we shall endeavour to achieve the sustainable use and conservation of aquatic resources for economic growth, improved livelihoods, social equity and job creation, while preserving healthy ecosystems,” he said.

President Mnangagwa urged the media to continue promoting environmental education by disseminating information timely and correctly.

Before delivering his address, the President and his deputies planted some indigenous trees and toured stands exhibited by entities under the Ministry of Environment, Tourism and Hospitality Industry.

