Riot affected shop owners receive donations

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

MORE than 120 Bulawayo shop owners, whose properties were destroyed during the opposition instigated violent protests in January, yesterday received refrigerators from Varuun Beverages.

As part of the company’s empowerment drive, 300 women entrepreneurs were also given cooler boxes o to kick-start their businesses.

The First Lady Amai Auxilia Mnangagwa handed over the equipment which also included trolleys at the Liqour Hub in Bulawayo.

Speaking at the ceremony, Amai Mnangagwa commended efforts by Varuun Beverages and called on other businesses to emulate the good gesture.

“We’re here to recognise the selfless assistance rendered by Varuun Beverages to alleviate a number of challenges that a number of businesses in Bulawayo have been experiencing following the vandalism of their equipment by violent demonstrators.

More to follow. . .

Like this: Like Loading...