JUST IN: Teacher jailed 20 years for rape

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

A teacher at a Gwanda school has been jailed 20 years for raping and impregnating his Grade Seven pupil.

The teacher (51) raped the 14-year-old girl several times during the second and third terms last year.

The offence came to light after the girl’s mother suspected that her daughter was pregnant.

The teacher pleaded not guilty to a charge of rape when he appeared before Gwanda regional magistrate, Mr Mark Dzira but was convicted due to overwhelming evidence.

More to follow. . .

Like this: Like Loading...