JUST IN: “Killer” step sister freed

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE State has withdrawn murder charges against a Plumtree woman allegedly linked to the death of her six-year-old step brother who was kidnapped in Madlambuzi and later found hanging from a tree.

Quiet Ndebele (35) of Madlambuzi allegedly wore red make-up and a pair of dark glasses in order to conceal her identity before she allegedly kidnapped her step brother who was coming from school with friends after luring him with sweets.

It is suspected that the boy, identified as Tumeliso Ndlovu, was killed before he was hanged from a tree branch.

Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Maxwell Takuva said the trial will proceed by way of summons in the event that the State witnesses are located.

MORE TO FOLLOW. . .

