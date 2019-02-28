JUST IN: CVR introduces new vehicle registration policy

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

MOTORISTS will no longer be required to change vehicle registration plates along with the change of ownership as the Government seeks to reduce expenditure in the production of the plates, an official has said.

Acquiring new vehicle registration plates has been a challenge for motorists lately with the Central Vehicle Registry facing a shortage of the plates, which are imported from Germany.

In a telephone interview, Vehicle Inspection Department Director Mr Johannes Pedzapasi said all vehicles changing ownership will maintain their plates.

However the vehicles would acquire new registration books with new owners’ details.

More to follow. . .

