JUST IN: 52 000 people vaccinated as Zimbabwe embarks on mass typhoid prevention

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

MORE than 52 000 people between the ages of six months and 48 years have undergone typhoid vaccination as the country leads in the first ever mass typhoid vaccination in Africa.

The Ministry of Health and Child Care, in a statement on Thursday, said the vaccination programme which commenced on Monday and is expected to be complete on July 4, had a successful kick off and was running smoothly.

The ministry is targeting to vaccinate 325 000 people.

The Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control in the Ministry of Health and Child Care, Dr Portia Manangazira, said the Typhoid vaccination programme would be followed by a cholera vaccination exercise scheduled for mid-March.

“Second dose (OCV2) phase is being planned for mid-March for Epworth and Chitungwiza while Harare is currently undergoing Typhoid vaccination,” she said.

