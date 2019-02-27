BREAKING: ED congratulates President Buhari

Vusumuzi Dube, Online Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has congratulated Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari for romping to victory in that country’s presidential elections.

President Buhari was declared the winner of the elections in the early hours of Wednesday meaning the 76-year-old will be helm of Africa’s largest economy and most populous country for the next four years.

Writing on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa wished President Buhari all the best in leading the country towards further progress and development.

“Congratulations @MBuhari on your re-election as President of Nigeria. I wish you all the best as you continue to lead your country towards further progress and development, and fulfil the high hopes the people of Nigeria have placed in you,” wrote the President.

