JUST IN: 4k Bulawayo ART clients defaulting

Thandeka Moyo, Health Reporter

ABOUT 4 000 HIV positive people in Bulawayo are on second and third line of antiretroviral therapy (ART) after defaulting from the recommended first line regime.

According to health experts, people on ART must adhere to the medication for life as defaulting may give the HIV virus a chance to multiply and become resistant to the drugs.

Defaulting also increases their risk of spreading the virus to the next person.

According to the National Aids Council, most people move to other lines of treatments due to defaulting.

Bulawayo has 74 237 HIV positive people.

More to follow. . .

