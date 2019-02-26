AFM Church leaders appeal to court

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Court Reporter

THE leader of the Apostolic Faith Mission of Portland Oregon in Southern Africa Reverend Richard Sibanda and three other church members, who are facing contempt of court charges, have applied for discharge at the close of the State case.

Rev Sibanda (81) of Pelandaba suburb and Tongai Mawere (51) of Old Pumula suburb, are accused of violating Supreme Court order barring them from accessing church premises.

They allegedly broke the new locks and entered the premises.

They appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Ms Gladmore Mushove charged with unlawful entry and contempt of court. They were remanded out of custody to March 8 for judgment.

In their application for discharge through their lawyer Mr Zibusiso Ncube of Ncube and Partners, the accused persons argued that the State failed to establish a prima facie against them. They argued that there was no evidence linking them to the alleged offence.

More to follow. . .

