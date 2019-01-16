‘Violence won’t revive economy’. . .President calls for calm and peace

Nduduzo Tshuma, Acting Deputy News Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has called for calm and peace in the country in the wake of terror attacks in the country instigated by the opposition, saying violence will neither revive the economy nor rebuild the nation.

In a statement posted on his Twitter page, President Mnangagwa, who is in Russia as part of his five-nation tour of Eurasia and Switzerland, said he was deeply saddened by the events in the nation.

“Over the past two days, as I have been in Russia working on economic agreements that will give our economy a much needed boost, I have been deeply saddened by the events in our beloved homeland.

“Wanton violence and cynical destruction is not the Zimbabwean way. My thoughts and prayers are with all those affected,” said President Mnangagwa.

He reiterated that Zimbabweans have a right to freely and peacefully express themselves.

“Unfortunately, what we have witnessed is violence and vandalism instead of peaceful, legal protests. There can be no justification for violence against people and property. Violence will not reform our economy. Violence will not rebuild our nation,” he said.

“What will lead to a stronger economy is investment. That is why I travelled to Moscow, and that is why I will be travelling on to other countries in the region and then the World Economic Forum in Davos.”

President Mnangagwa said he understood the pain and frustrations of many Zimbabweans assuring them that the country was on the path of recovery.

“Resolving Zimbabwe’s challenges is a monumental task and while it may not always feel that way, we are moving in the right direction. We will get there,” he said.

“In the meantime, I call for calm and peace from all our brothers and sisters. We are one nation, with one mission, and we will realise it together.”

President Mnangagwa said within 48 hours of his visit in Russia, there are signs that serious investment is coming to Zimbabwe.

“Arlosa, the world’s largest diamond company, has decided to launch operations in Zimbabwe, and we have also signed a series of important agreements that will lead to investment, development and jobs,” said President Mnangagwa.

Four people, one of them a police officer, have been confirmed dead, in the terror attacks pre-planned by the MDC Alliance and foreign agents.

The violent mob also looted shops, destroyed property and burnt vehicles as they rolled out their violent campaign that also targeted the police.

The violence was also deliberately timed to besmirch Zimbabwe’s human rights image at a time President Mnangagwa is on the five nation tour seeking investment into the country.

Neighbouring South Africa has expressed confidence in the measures taken by the Government to resolve the situation.

“The South African Government has noted protests action in Zimbabwe and is monitoring the situation. Consultations are taking place between diplomats, we are confident that the measures being taken by the Zimbabwean Government will resolve the situation,” said the country’s department of International Relations and Co-operation in a statement.

