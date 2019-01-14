BREAKING NEWS: BREAKING: A-Level results out…81.9% pass rate recorded

Harare Bureau

The November 2018 Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Advanced Level results are out and candidates can start collecting them from their respective centres starting tomorrow.

Zimsec board chairman, Professor Eddie Mwenje, made the announcement at a press briefing this afternoon.

“On behalf of The Zimbabwe School Examinations Council Board and Management it gives me pleasure to advise the nation of the release of the November 2018 ZIMSEC Advanced Level Examination results,” he said.

Prof Mwenje said the candidates recorded a 81.9 percent pass rate.

More to follow. . .



