President warns civil servants against laxity

Mashudu Netsianda, Senior Reporter

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has warned civil servants against laxity as Government intensifies efforts to restructure and rebuild the country’s economy in line with his vision of transforming it into an upper middle income by 2030.

Posting on his Twitter account, President Mnangagwa said cutting expenditure plays a crucial role in rebuilding the economy and urged civil servants to embrace Government efforts in that regard.

“As we restructure, reform and rebuild our economy, cutting expenditure plays an important role. I wish to remind all public servants that we must lead by example and serve the people with modesty and humility. The sacrifices we make today are the foundations of a better tomorrow,” he said.

When he assumed office in November last year, President Mnangagwa pledged rapid transformation of the economy and the general way of doing business in Government.

He also said stemming out corruption was one of his focal points.

President Mnangagwa’s efforts to cut down on Government expenditure were more pronounced when the Treasury proposed to reduce the National Budget deficit in 2019 through drastic interventions such as limiting Government borrowing from the central bank, tightening of Treasury Bills issuances and cutting travel and wage bills.

The President, his deputies, top Government officials and parastatal bosses are among senior public officials to face a five percent salary cut next month as Government implements austerity measures to contain costs.

Government has also initiated the process of retiring 3 384 youth officers from the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation as part of the first phase of implementing civil service reforms.

The retirement of the youth officers was part of a number of measures that Government is implementing and these include right sizing, reassignment and restructuring of the civil service.

Presenting the 2019 Budget Statement last month, Finance and Economic Development Minister Professor Mthuli Ncube said the retirement of youth officers was in line Government’s restructuring exercise.

Treasury also resolved to curtail acquisition and provision of vehicles by the State, including replacement of condition of service vehicles, enforce measures on the use of Government operational vehicles by public officers, rationalise Foreign Service missions, review of parliamentary sitting allowances and limit expenditures on by-elections.

Last week, the President said the country has a bright future as Government has set in motion an array of policy initiatives to spur development in communities as part of its drive to create a middle income economy by 2030.

“There is a brighter future in the country, better than where we are coming from. We understand the challenges that we are currently experiencing but in the new dispensation we have programmes meant to develop rural areas, including devolution. So things will change for the better soon,” he said. – @mashnets

