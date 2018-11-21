JUST IN: Zimbo kills and rapes South African family

Pamela Shumba, Senior Reporter

AN alleged Zimbabwean man was arrested in South Africa for reportedly killing seven members of a South African family after raping three of them.

The man (27) allegedly introduced himself to the Khoza family based in Vlakfontein, south of Johannesburg via Facebook, by claiming that he was a long lost relative by the name of Sibusiso Khoza.

Media reports in South Africa said after introducing himself to the family, ‘Sibusiso Khoza’ raped three members of the family before murdering three women and four children with the aid of an accomplice, Fita Khupe (61).

…More to follow

