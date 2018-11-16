BREAKING: 40 feared dead as bus catches fire

Sukulwenkosi Dube-Matutu, Gwanda Correspondent

40 PEOPLE are feared dead after a Brooklyn Express bus was reduced to ashes near West Nicholson area in Gwanda on Thursday night.

Speaking at the scene of the accident, Matabeleland South police spokesperson, Chief Inspector Philisani Ndebele said several bodies had been reduced to ashes but the number of deaths was still to be ascertained

Gwanda Provincial Hospital acting medical superintendent, Dr Rutendo Manyathi said 27 people sustained injuries- with three being referred to Bulawayo after sustaining severe burns.

Dr Manyati said they are working with various stakeholders to collect the bodies.

The bus driver Ndabezinhle Sikhosana

The driver of the bus who escaped with minor burns, Mr Ndabazinhle Sikhosana said the fire started after a suspected gas tank explosion.

He said some passengers escaped through the door and windows

The accident comes barely two weeks after the death of 50 passengers after two buses side swiped along the Harare-Mutare road.

