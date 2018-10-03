BREAKING: Ministers, MPs ordered to declare assets

Andile Tshuma, Chronicle Reporter

CABINET Ministers, parliamentarians and Senators have been ordered to declare all their assets by Friday 5 0ctober 2018, an official has said.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary affairs Cde Ziyambi Ziyambi speaking in a telephone interview said Legislators were expected to submit their declarations for purposes of transparency and accountability.

“As enshrined d on Section 198 of the constitution, holders of public office are expected to make regular declarations of assets. Legislators are expected to declare all their assets within 3o days of being appointed and sworn in into office. Declarations forms are expected to be submitted by end of day this Friday,” said the Minister.

More to follow…

