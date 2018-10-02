BREAKING: Byo water disruptions spread to Eastern suburbs

Nqobile Tshili, Chronicle Correspondent

BULAWAYO City Council (BCC) on Tuesday advised its residents and businesses in the Central Business District that it will interrupt water supplies in most of the eastern suburbs on Wednesday as it conducts emergency repairs at one of its reservoirs.

In a statement the city’s town clerk, Mr Christopher Dube said areas to be affected by the water cuts include the City Centre, Manningdale, Waterford, Matsheumhlope, Northend, Khumalo, Mahatshula and Buenavista suburbs.

Other areas include; Killarney, Lochview, Suburbs, Ilanda, Parklands, Douglasdale, Burnside and Riverside suburbs.

More details to follow…

