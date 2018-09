Nduduzo Tshuma, Political Editor

PRESIDENT Emmerson Mnangagwa has arrived in Bulawayo where he is scheduled to officially open the $2 billion Hopeville Housing Project and commission a $2 million tomato processing plant in the City.

He was welcomed at the Joshua Mqabuko Nkomo International Airport by Vice President Kembo Mohadi, Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister Judith Ncube, Cabinet Ministers, senior government and Zanu PF officials.

More to follow…

